Russian Troops Fire 4 Times At Border Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russian fired four times at the border settlements of Sumy region, causing fires in an office building and private homes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

“At night and in the morning, Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. Myropilia, Romneys, Dubovyazivka communities were shelled,” the statement said.

It is noted that the Russians struck the Dubovyazivka community with a Geranium-2 UAV , where one explosion was heard. As a result, an office building caught fire.

A strike by a Geranium-2 UAV and two explosions were also recorded in the Romneys community, damaging four private houses and a non-residential building.

Russia attacks 11 settlements inregion

The enemy attacked the Myropilia community with MLRS. 20 explosions were recorded there.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions 70 times during the day on December 20 with various types of weapons - a total of 168 explosions were hear , a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building and a warehouse were damaged.