US CENTCOM: F/A-18 Aircraft Accidentally Shot Down Over Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday the accidental shooting down of a US F/A-18 aircraft the "Super Hornet" by a US ship in friendly fire over the Red Sea.

A statement by CENTCOM said, "The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S. Truman."

The statement also added that both pilots were safely recovered, but that one of the crewmembers sustained minor injuries.

CENTCOM forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana'a, Yemen, their statement on X revealed.

It added that CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden.

During the operation, CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea, the operation involved U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy assets, including F/A-18s.

The strike reflects CENTCOM's ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, the statement concluded. (end)

