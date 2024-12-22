Karan Aujla Breaks Down In Tears After Vicky Kaushal Says ‘Your Parents Are Right Here’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt words left Karan Aujla in tears during the latter's Mumbai concert.

As the delivered a powerful speech, he touched the singer's heart with the emotional line, "I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa..."-a gesture that deeply moved Aujla into tears. During Karan Aujla's Mumbai show, Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra joined the singer on the stage. One of the most emotional moments of the concert went when Vicky took the stage to praise the Punjabi singer. In a heartfelt speech, the Uri actor praised Karan's talent and dedication, bringing the Softly hitmaker to tears.

Kaushal said,“Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today, and I am so proud, so proud of him. I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa, they're blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you.”

Vicky and Karan also set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of their hit song“Tauba Tauba.” Several videos of them dancing together have surfaced online.

Karan Aujla also delighted fans by inviting his "sister," actor-singer Parineeti Chopra, to join him on stage. The duo then performed a heartfelt duet from her film "Chamkila," honouring the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking about the late singer, Aujla shared,“Chamkila's music shaped my childhood, and his influence is a big part of who I am today.” Parineeti, sharing her strong connection with Aujla, said,“Karan is family. No matter the hour, if I need support, he's the one I'd call-though chances are, he's already awake!”

The following surprise came from the Norwegian hip-hop dance group Quick Style, who joined Aujla on stage for an explosive performance of the Punjabi musician's hit song“Antidote.”