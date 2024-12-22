(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) --



1911 -- Al-Mubarakiya School inaugurated and named after Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's seventh ruler. It has been built at a cost of 80,000 rupees, donated by eminent Kuwaiti citizens. Sheikh Yousef Al-Qinaee has taken charge of the school that has hosted the first batch of students amounting to 254 ones upon inauguration.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree that UN agencies serving in Kuwait were exempted from paying rent for occupying a 3,000-square-meter plot in Mishref.

2009 -- EQUATE Petrochemical Company declares start of commercial operations at the USD two billion aromatics complex.

2009 -- A new field of light crude oil and gas is discovered in Mutreba region, Northwest Kuwait. The field has preliminary output capacity of 80,000 barrels of oil and 110 million cubic feet of gas per day.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sponsored and attended Kuwait Oil Company's 75th anniversary celebration in Al-Ahmadi. The Event was attended by then Turkish President Abdullah Gul.

2011 -- The Ministry of Education celebrated centenary (100 years) anniversary of regular education in Kuwait.

2014 -- Kuwait Airways inked a deal to purchase 10 Beoing long-range 777-300ER aircraft.

2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked two accords to lend Mauritania KD six million to fund operation sof the development fund.

2015 -- MP Nabil Al-Fadhl died at the age of 66 during a parliamentary session. He has suffered a fatal health setback.

2017 -- State of Kuwait hosted the 23rd edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament. Oman won the soccer competition. (end)

