Russian Leader says he’s ready to discuss, encounter with Trump

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir announced his preparation Thursday to discuss or encounter with US President-elect Donald Trump.



“I am ready for this, of course, at any time. And I will be ready for a meeting if he wants it,” Putin stated during his yearly year-end media summit and call-in program in Moscow.



He noted that he does not have any clue when he might encounter since he “does not say anything about it,” but referred that he has not talked with him for over four years.



Putin also noted that he is assured that he and US President-elect will have a little to talk about should they encounter.



Answering an inquiry regarding what he can provide Trump regarding the Ukraine conflict while purportedly being in a “weakened position,” Putin commented that he has another outlook on the case, stating that Russia has become much better in the previous couple or three years.



“Why? Because we are becoming a truly sovereign country, we are no longer dependent on anyone. We are able to confidently stand on our feet in terms of the economy,” he replied.

