85 Cadets Graduate From Emirates Flight Training Academy

Dubai: Another eighty-five cadets have been graduated from Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) in Dubai, which marked the academy's biggest cohort to date.



After months of rigorous training on the ground and in the skies, 85 bright and talented cadets are now fully equipped to take on every aviator challenge. The cohort includes 67 UAE National and 18 international cadets. Every cadet in the class of 2024 completed around 113 weeks of training with over 1,100 hours of ground-based and 270 hours of flight training.

EFTA also announced the launch of an Advanced Diploma in Pilot Licensing Training (Aeroplane).The new Advanced Diploma in Pilot Licensing Training will be available to all EFTA graduates and will provide a strong academic foundation for future professional pilots. The Diploma, with 94 credit hours, paves the path for cadets to obtain Bachelor's and Master's degrees from any university.

Located in Dubai South, the Academy combines cutting-edge learning technologies and a modern fleet of 32 training aircraft to train cadets with no previous knowledge of flying.

This year marked a brand-new chapter in EFTA's international journey as the academy is well on its way to achieving European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) accreditation in early 2025.



