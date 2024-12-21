Mahapu Off The Hook

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU – FORMER Movement for Economic Change (MEC) MP, Thabo Ramatla (pictured), widely known as Mahapu, has been acquitted of all charges preferred against him in the Bloemfontein High Court.

Ramatla was facing five counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, malicious damage to property alternatively defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and contravening the Immigration Act of South Africa.

Justice Lindisa Mpama of the Free State High Court sitting in Bloemfontein found Ramatla not guilty of all charges last Friday.

Ramatla is a free man after languishing in the Bloemfontein jail for 22 months awaiting justice





Ramatla was suspected of a heinous murder of a Lesotho-based Chinese businessman who was waylaid at a police roadblock in Wepener, a Free State town bordering Lesotho's Mafeteng district, in 2019.

A police officer who was conducting the roadblock was taken in for questioning but sources say he was later murdered.

The Chinese was found dumped at a nearby forest with gunshot wounds.

Staff Reporter

