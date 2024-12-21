Mabote Beavers In Clean Sweep

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

Mabote Beavers rubber stamped their dominance of the Econet League by winning both the men's and women's championships for a second time.

In addition to this season's clean sweep, Mabote Beavers' women won their crown without losing a single game.

It is clear Beavers have established themselves as local rugby's powerhouse and they will compete in South Africa's Free State Rugby leagues next year to give themselves a greater challenge





The move will see the club step up to a much higher level of competition while their junior and fringe players willcompete on the local circuit to harness their skills.

Beavers was formed with a men's team in 2013 before adding the women's side in 2017.

The club has faced several challenges in the intervening years, including a tragic road accident in 2019 that claimed the lives of five female players.

The women's team made a remarkable return to action in 2022 after beinginactive for two years following the tragedy and they recently added the King's Birthday Sevens title to their burgeoning list of achievements.

Despite their dominance, assistant coach Motlatsi Mohlomi told thepost that the team faces financial challenges and insufficient training equipment, which has forced all their teams to train together





“We don't even have rugby balls, if you were to pass by the ground (while we are training) you would find all the teams, including junior teams and women, training together,” Mohlomi said.

“It is expensive to run the team, transport is a challenge and, together with the head coach, we often have to dig into our pockets to fund the team,” he revealed.

Mohlomi emphasised the team's need for increased competition, as they are now on a higher plane than their local counterparts.

While the men's team will test themselves in South Africa, the women's team will remain in local tournaments because the majority of its players are already in the Maseru Select.

“Not to be arrogant, but we are at a level where we are not getting enough competition locally, the women's team have not lost since the league started in February, and the men's team only lost once against Maseru Warriors,” Mohlomi said





“It was a good game (against Maseru Warriors) and we were pushed to our limits but it's the only game we lost this season,” he added.

Mohlomi said the unwavering support of parents has been a cornerstone of the team's success.

He said Mabote Beavers' success exemplifies resilience and dedication, which has secured their place as the giants of Lesotho rugby.

