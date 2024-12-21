Take A Break From Summer

(MENAFN- The Post)
Press release for KFC Lesotho
Date: Monday, 16 December 2024
Summer, what a wonderful time of year...Advertisement
When influencing gets too much
When the news cycle gets too much
When the endless queues get too much
When the shopping chaos gets too much
When the unavailable transport
gets too muchAdvertisement
When the holiday work shifts get too much
When the lawn mowing gets too much
When the loud music gets too much
When the traffic gets too much
When the relentless schedule gets too muchAdvertisement
When the heatwaves get too much
When the weather warnings get too much
When the suntan lines get too much
When the ever-growing laundry pile gets too much
When the festivities get too muchAdvertisement
When the 2025 university applications get too much
When the guests overstaying their welcome gets too much
When the social media mayhem gets too much
When the out of sync traffic lights get too much
When the New Year resolutions get too muchAdvertisement
When the travel expenses get too much
When reapplying sunscreen gets too much
When the packing and unpacking gets too much
When the photo-taking gets too much
When the flies get too muchAdvertisement
When the pool maintenance gets too much
When the fully booked airlines get too much
When the mosquito bites get too much
When the fishing trips get too much
When the baking gets too muchAdvertisement
When the road trip stops get too much
When the sand in the car gets too much
When the picnic ants get too much
When the papa and morogo get too much
When the braai smoke gets too muchAdvertisement
When the television shows get too much
When the homemade cooking gets too much
When the hot car seats get too much
When the outdoor markets get too much
When the air-conditioning bills get too muchAdvertisement
When the nature hikes get too much
When the garden-watering gets too much
When the hot sidewalks get too much
When the bike rides get too much
When the late nights get too muchAdvertisement
When the impromptu trips get too much
When the 4×4 rides get too much
When the golf games get too much
When the ice cube trays get too much
When the late-night crickets get too muchAdvertisement
When the entertaining gets too much
When the bumpy boat rides get too much
When the paddleboarding gets too much
When the public pool crowds get too much
When the lack of parking gets too muchAdvertisement
When the summer internships get too much
When all you need is a breather
You have made it to the end. Take a break from summer with KFC Lesotho on Saturday, 21 December, a day to pause, refresh, and savour the start of holiday mode. Swing by KFC for a taste of summer and officially step into the holidays, recharged and ready. See you there!
Advertisement
Discover KFC's Summer Delights!
KFC Summer Twisters:
KFC Summer Krushers:
KFC Summer Buckets:
Advertisement
End.
About KFC Africa
KFC has been in South Africa for over 53 years and has more than 1,300 stores across the country. The first KFC restaurant in South Africa opened in 1971 in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. KFC is the leading quick-service restaurant brand in South Africa with just under a third of market share, according to Brand Image Tracker. KFC serves more than 20 million customers a month and we work hard to ensure that no matter which of our restaurants they walk into, they will get that distinctive KFC flavour and have a great experience. KFC's Original Recipe® Chicken was first made by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1940 when he perfected his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices at his restaurant in Kentucky. Today, KFC is the world's most popular chicken restaurant, still preparing our chicken with the Colonel's secret recipe to his exact standards. Every KFC restaurant follows the same global processes and procedures to ensure that our customers get great-tasting food, every time. Advertisement
KFC Lesotho socials:
Instagram – @kfclesotho –
Facebook – KFC Lesotho –
X – @KFC_Lesotho – Advertisement
MENAFN21122024000229011070ID1109020290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.