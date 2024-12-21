(MENAFN- The Post) Press release for KFC Lesotho

Date: Monday, 16 December 2024

When influencing gets too much

When the news cycle gets too much

When the endless queues get too much

When the shopping chaos gets too much

When the holiday work shifts get too much

When the lawn mowing gets too much

When the loud music gets too much

When the traffic gets too much

When the heatwaves get too much

When the weather warnings get too much

When the suntan lines get too much

When the ever-growing laundry pile gets too much

When the 2025 university applications get too much

When the guests overstaying their welcome gets too much

When the social media mayhem gets too much

When the out of sync traffic lights get too much

When the travel expenses get too much

When reapplying sunscreen gets too much

When the packing and unpacking gets too much

When the photo-taking gets too much

When the pool maintenance gets too much

When the fully booked airlines get too much

When the mosquito bites get too much

When the fishing trips get too much

When the road trip stops get too much

When the sand in the car gets too much

When the picnic ants get too much

When the papa and morogo get too much

When the television shows get too much

When the homemade cooking gets too much

When the hot car seats get too much

When the outdoor markets get too much

When the nature hikes get too much

When the garden-watering gets too much

When the hot sidewalks get too much

When the bike rides get too much

When the impromptu trips get too much

When the 4×4 rides get too much

When the golf games get too much

When the ice cube trays get too much

When the entertaining gets too much

When the bumpy boat rides get too much

When the paddleboarding gets too much

When the public pool crowds get too much

When the summer internships get too much

When all you need is a breather

You have made it to the end. Take a break from summer with KFC Lesotho on Saturday, 21 December, a day to pause, refresh, and savour the start of holiday mode. Swing by KFC for a taste of summer and officially step into the holidays, recharged and ready. See you there!

Discover KFC's Summer Delights!

KFC Summer Twisters:

KFC Summer Krushers:

KFC Summer Buckets:

End.

KFC has been in South Africa for over 53 years and has more than 1,300 stores across the country. The first KFC restaurant in South Africa opened in 1971 in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. KFC is the leading quick-service restaurant brand in South Africa with just under a third of market share, according to Brand Image Tracker. KFC serves more than 20 million customers a month and we work hard to ensure that no matter which of our restaurants they walk into, they will get that distinctive KFC flavour and have a great experience. KFC's Original Recipe® Chicken was first made by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1940 when he perfected his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices at his restaurant in Kentucky. Today, KFC is the world's most popular chicken restaurant, still preparing our chicken with the Colonel's secret recipe to his exact standards. Every KFC restaurant follows the same global processes and procedures to ensure that our customers get great-tasting food, every time.





Instagram – @kfclesotho –

Facebook – KFC Lesotho –

