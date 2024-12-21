Zhovkva, Marschik Discuss Expanding Austria's Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and the Secretary General for Foreign Affairs at the for European and International Affairs of Austria, Nikolaus Marschik, have discussed expanding Austria's support for Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting focused on expanding Austria's support for Ukraine, following the talks held between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Paris.

Zhovkva thanked Austria for the humanitarian and assistance it has provided to Ukraine, and for offering temporary shelter to the Ukrainian people. He also spoke about the work of the newly established Ministry of National Unity.

Zhovkva emphasized the importance of coordinating the joint position of European countries on how to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed continued assistance in humanitarian demining and the involvement of Austrian companies in reconstruction projects.

The Austrian diplomat pledged further support for Ukraine and expressed his readiness to facilitate Ukraine's rapid progress in EU accession negotiations.

Zhovkva commended the decision by Austria's OMV to terminate its contract with Gazprom for the supply of Russian gas to Austria.

"This marked a fundamental change in your country's approach to the energy sector and a significant contribution to Europe's energy independence from Russian energy carriers," he stressed.

In addition, Zhovkva invited Austria to join the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine and to consider signing a bilateral agreement.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry earlier condemned the massive missile strike on Kyiv on December 20 and Putin's threats to use medium-range ballistic missiles.