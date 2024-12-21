Kuwait Amir Receives FIFA President
Date
12/21/2024 3:04:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday received, at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, FIFA President Gianni Infanito.
Attending the audience were His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad al-Sabah, GCC countries' ministers of sports and youth and heads of sports unions partaking and attending the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26). (end)
