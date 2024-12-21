Kanaan: Israel Largely Stole Christians' Lands In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 21 (Petra) - Secretary-General of Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA), Abdullah Kanaan said Israeli violations against Christian and Islamic holy sites and the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023 ruin the upcoming Christmas celebrations.In a statement Saturday, Kanaan noted Israeli continued on innocent civilians and destruction of Islamic and Christian sanctities, homes and all aspects of life, spoil "hope for making peace".Kanaan also referred to the Israeli war of genocide against Palestinian people, Muslims and Christians, and against every sect that ditches their false mythical biblical beliefs.Kanaan added that the attack on Christian endowments and sanctities aim to Judaize them and obliterate their identity, which is part of the Israeli occupation's policy, just as isthe case with its plans against Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.Noting Israel's control over Christian endowments through forgery and confiscation of vast plots of land, he said Israel confiscated Christian property in the Talbiya and Deir al-Musalaba areas, as 200 plots with an area of ??about 570 dunams were seized.Kanaan stated Israel then built the headquarters of the Israeli president, Prime Minister, and Knesset on the stolen properties.Lands of the Imperial Hotel, owned by the church, were also seized, and were falsely seized by Ateret Cohanim settlement association, as well as lands in Jabal Abu Ghneim, on which "Har Homa" settlement was built, he pointed out.Kanaan noted the RCJA warns the international community and its media, legal, human rights and humanitarian institutions of the Israeli occupation's deliberate exploitation of holidays to practice restrictions against Palestinians.This Israeli policy requires the media and international institutions to confront the Israeli's practices to apply international legitimacy, he pointed out.Jordan, he affirmed, will remain the custodian over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and will maintain support to Palestinian people and Jerusalem.