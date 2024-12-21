Resolve All Land Allotment Cases By Dec 31: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday instructed officials to expedite the of pending land allotment cases related to budget announcements.

He directed the completion of the land identification process, submission of proposals to the concerned departments, and final allotment of land by December 31, 2024.

Sharma emphasised that any negligence at any stage of the process will not be tolerated.

During a detailed review meeting with district collectors, held via at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday, Sharma focused on accelerating the land allotment cases for key development projects, including the Sports College, Roadways Bus Stand, GSS, Processing Plant, Material Recovery Facility for Solid Waste Management, and Industrial Parks. He also reviewed the land allotment for Block Offices and New Assistant Engineer Offices under the Public Health Engineering Department's Social Justice and Empowerment initiatives.

Sharma further stated that the Hi-Tech City project in Jaipur, part of the state government's vision, must be developed in line with the budget announcement. A joint team, comprising officials from the Industries Department, Revenue Department, and District Administration, should be formed to ensure the project's success.

Special focus should be placed on key infrastructure needs, including road connectivity and water and electricity supply.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of turning the MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit into tangible outcomes.

He directed District Collectors to collaborate with the relevant departments to facilitate the implementation of these agreements, ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to investors.

To reduce vehicle accidents, Sharma stressed the need to identify accident-prone areas and improve them promptly.

Special campaigns will be launched to address these "black spots" in every district. He also directed the adherence to prescribed standards for road construction and repairs.

Flying squads from the Transport Department are tasked with intensifying actions against unfit vehicles, overloaded vehicles, and those lacking proper permits. Additionally, awareness campaigns on traffic rules and road safety will be conducted to promote safer driving practices. Transport department's flying squads should take strict action against traffic violations, he added.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary for Forest and Environment Arpana Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Shikhar Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary for Social Justice and Empowerment Kuldeep Ranka, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister's Office). Alok Gupta, along with other Principal Secretaries and Secretaries from various departments, were present in the meeting.

All District Collectors joined the meeting through video conference.