NHS Warns Of 'Bargain Basement' Bbls In Run Up To Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

England's top doctor is warning the public about the risk of 'bargain-basement' Brazilian Butt lifts, following a stream of deals being offered by overseas clinics in the run up to Christmas.

The NHS has seen clinics offering 25% discounts, all-inclusive packages including hotels and flights for under £3,000, as well as finance deals in a bid to lure people in.

The warning from NHS National Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis comes following a spate of deaths and medical complications arising from botched surgeries, with the NHS frequently having to treat patients when they return home.

Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures as the fat injected into the buttocks can lead to a pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs that can be fatal.

Other serious side effects include the skin infection, cellulitis, as well as lumpy scars around the area of surgery.

Clinics abroad have been at the forefront of the boom in botched cosmetic procedures in recent years with BBL surgery costing as much as 70% less than in the UK.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “At a time when NHS staff have never been busier, the last thing they need is patients turning up at their door with medical complications following a BBL from an unregulated surgeon overseas.

“While many people's social media feeds will be full of enticing looking offers in the run up to Christmas, the reality is these bargain basement cosmetic procedures are potentially deadly.

“BBLs have the highest death rate of all such treatments, and all to often it is left to the NHS to repair the damage and taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The NHS will always be there for those who need it, but it should not be left to deal with the consequences of botched BBLs.”

The Minister of State for Health (Secondary Care), Karin Smyth said: “For too long, cowboy clinics have been causing immeasurable damage to people in the search for an unrealistic,“beach-perfect” body.

“I am determined to protect people and the NHS and will be outlining plans soon to crack down on these rogue operators in the UK.

“I urge anyone considering any cosmetic procedure, whether home or abroad, to do your research. Find a safe, reputable and trusted practitioner. If it feels too good to be true, then it probably is. A cheap deal is not worth risking your life over.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.