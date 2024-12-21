Kuwait Finance Min. Congratulates Amir On Assuming Office Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noora Al-Fassam extended on Saturday her warmest congratulations to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of assuming office.

Al-Fassam told KUNA that the of Finance and its affiliated bodies always work under the guidance of His Highness the Amir to achieve Kuwait Vision 2035 goals, and is keen on enhancing transparency and achieving economic and social justice to ensure the sustainability of the welfare of Kuwaitis in the future.

She added that under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, women have been guaranteed to play a major role in shaping the future of Kuwait in various economic, developmental, political and social fields, appreciating His Highness the Amir's unwavering support in empowering Kuwaiti women who have been and still are an active part of society.

Kuwaiti citizens feel proud under His Highness the Amir's wise rule, noted Al-Fassam, stressing that work will continue to implement His Highness the Amir's vision for a brighter and more comprehensive future. (end)

md











