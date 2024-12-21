EU Renews Restrictive Measures Against Officials In Guatemala

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) decided Saturday to renew for one year until 13 January 2026 the targeted restrictive measures against "officials responsible for actions undermining democracy, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power in Guatemala".

In a statement, the EU added that the recent and ongoing actions by the Guatemalan Public Prosecutor's Office (Ministerio Publico), including investigations initiated against the head of the Tax Administration - an institution active in fighting - and the cancellation order against the "Movimiento Semilla" political party, "are part of a deeply concerning pattern of politically motivated misuse of the judicial system."

The EU pointed out that it has consistently expressed its deep concern over the instrumentalization of judicial institutions in Guatemala and highlighted the threats to democratic governance and the rule of law, particularly in the aftermath of the 2023 elections.

The EU also stated that it continues to closely monitor developments and any actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law. (end)

