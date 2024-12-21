Indian PM Lauds Historical Connection With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi hailed on Saturday India-Kuwait relationship, saying New Delhi deeply values the historical connection with the State of Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and partners, but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," Modi said in his departure message ahead of his visit to Kuwait.

He hoped that his meetings with Kuwaiti officials would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of India and Kuwait and the region at large.

Modi added his visit will help to strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.

Modi's visit assumes importance as it is coming after 43 years as the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India and Kuwait have strong trade, investment, energy and people-to-people relationship and the current visit is to cement the existing ones and explore new avenues of cooperation. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya paid a visit to India on December 4 and held extensive talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar. (end)

