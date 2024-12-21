Two fatalities, dozens wounded in train crash in Russia

(MENAFN) A tragic train collision in Russia's Murmansk Region on Wednesday has resulted in two fatalities and at least 27 injuries, including three minors. The accident occurred when a double-decker passenger train, traveling from Murmansk to St. Petersburg, collided with a freight train at Knyazhaya station around 16:15 local time (13:15 GMT). The collision caused four of the passenger train’s carriages to derail.



Governor Andrey Chibis confirmed the deaths and reported that several injured remain in serious condition. At least 17 people were hospitalized, receiving intensive medical care. The Russian Railways' official Telegram account later confirmed the death of one woman who passed away while being transported to the hospital.



Preliminary reports suggest that brake failure on the freight train caused it to roll downhill and crash into the passenger train. Despite the incident, some passengers in the unaffected carriages of the passenger train were able to continue their journey. Railway workers are currently working to restore services at Knyazhaya station.



The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the collision, and the driver of the freight train has been detained.



