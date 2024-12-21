Jan 5 To Decide Start Date For Full Railway Operations In J & K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

A train approaches Srinagar Railway Station. PTI – File Photo

Srinagar-

The most challenging and strategically significant Katra-Srinagar rail track is now fully prepared, with its final inspection scheduled for January 5, next year.

This inspection will pave the way for direct rail connectivity between New Delhi and Srinagar, a development expected to begin within the month.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will conduct the final inspection of the 18-kilometer stretch between Reasi and Katra, and a CRS train will operate on this track as part of the process, reported news agency KNO.

General Manager of Northern Railway has already inspected the track via trolley, and the Commissioner of Railway Safety has conducted a preliminary inspection from Reasi to Katra.

The culmination of these evaluations on January 5, 2025 will finalize preparations for trains to run directly to Kashmir from New Delhi. Preparations for operationalizing the railway services on this track are in their final stages, with expectations high for operations to commence in January itself.

The Katra-Srinagar rail track is recognized as the most difficult railway line in the country, constructed amidst challenging terrain. This 111-kilometer Katra-Banihal railway line includes engineering marvels such as the 3.2-kilometer T1 tunnel near Katra and the iconic Chenab Bridge, the tallest rail bridge in India.

Remarkably, 97 per cent of the track passes through tunnels or bridges, reflecting the challenges posed by the region's hilly terrain.

The railway project, which connects Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla, represents a significant achievement in infrastructure development. The final Katra-Banihal stretch, which includes the newly inspected Reasi-Katra section, will link the northernmost region of the country to Kanyakumari.

The first train on this route is expected to be a Vande Bharat Express, offering speed and comfort to passengers traveling to and from the Kashmir Valley.

The successful trial run of an electronic engine between Sangaldan and Reasi earlier demonstrated the readiness of the track. Once operational, this rail line will significantly enhance connectivity, boost economic activity, and bring Kashmir closer to the rest of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the fully operational railway line in January 2025.