Netanyahu Houthis Are Iran's Latest Arm Of The 'Axis Of Evil'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime has declared that the Houthi group of Yemen is the latest arm of the“axis of evil” of the Islamic Republic, following a retaliatory strike against the group.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, December 19, that Netanyahu made these remarks after the Israeli military carried out an attack against the Houthis.

According to reports, the Israeli military targeted Houthi bases in Yemen early Thursday morning in response to by the Houthis on Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had launched airstrikes against Houthi targets on the western coast of Yemen and inside the country.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of seven people in the port city of“Salif” and two others at an oil facility near“Ras Isa.”

These regions, located in western Yemen, are under Houthi control. Earlier, the Houthi-run television network“Al-Masirah” claimed the group had launched an attack on Israel.

The network claimed that nine people were killed in the strike. Shortly afterward, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen.

The escalation between Israel and the Houthis marks another chapter in the complex regional dynamics involving various militant groups. While the Houthis have typically been focused on their own regional battles in Yemen, their involvement in attacks on Israel underscores the growing influence of Iran-backed groups across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and these militant factions raises concerns about the potential for further destabilization in the region. With the involvement of multiple players such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and now the Houthis, the conflict could escalate beyond its current scope, threatening broader regional security.

