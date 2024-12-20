Invaders Fired About Thousand Shells At Kherson In Morning - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Friday, December 20, Russian fired about a thousand shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, the railway station, private and multi-storey buildings.

This was reported on television by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since 5 a.m., about a thousand shells fell on Kherson alone in about 40 minutes. The enemy purposefully attacked residential buildings, social and critical infrastructure, there were arrivals in all districts of the regional center,” Prokudin said.

According to him, the shelling damaged the railway station, more than 30 multi-storey buildings and about 15 private houses, police administrative buildings, educational and medical institutions, many vehicles, garages, and outbuildings. Fires broke out at the impact sites and have been extinguished.

Militants shelled Bilozerka inregion - two wounded

Prokudin informed that the wounded had explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.

“One man is in a very serious condition. The victims are in hospitals, receiving medical care,” the official said.

As reported, two people were killed and 11 wounded in the morning shelling of Kherson.