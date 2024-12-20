BOULT Launches #BOULTBEYONDJOY Campaign Bringing Christmas And New Year's Joy To Consumers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 20, 2024: BOULT, India's No. 1 Rated brand, is set to ring in Christmas and New Year's with its new campaign #BOULTBEYONDJOY. A social-first campaign, #BOULTBEYONDJOY, aims to spread the season's greeting through a series of fun and engaging social activities that will indulge users for 12 days beginning December 20, 2024, and ending January 1, 2025.



The series of contests on BOULT's social platforms will feature an array of challenges that will keep participants on their toes, from musical guessing games and creative storytelling to festive-themed activities that capture the magic of the holiday season. Each contest is designed to spread joy, encourage participation, and allow participants to win exciting BOULT goodies.



Winners will be announced regularly throughout the campaign, building anticipation and excitement as the new year approaches. The series will culminate in a grand finale that marks the arrival of 2025.



Shivi Srivastava, Marketing Head, BOULT, said, "The holiday season is all about spreading joy, building connections, and celebrating the spirit of togetherness. With #BOULTBEYONDJOY, we aim to create an interactive and festive experience that engages our community through creativity, fun, and the warmth of the season. This campaign reflects our commitment to making every moment joyful, just as our products enhance every audio experience."



Blending entertainment, creativity, and brand engagement, BOULT is creating a unique way for its community to celebrate the holiday season and welcome the new year. The contest series promises to be more than just a competition - it celebrates fun, creativity, and community spirit.



Follow BOULT's Instagram page and other social media platforms to stay updated on challenges, product launches, and exciting giveaways!





About BOULT:



BOULT is rated as India's No. 1 audio brand that designs and manufactures wearables products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, powerbanks, dashcams, soundbars, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company and 3rd largest wearable player in India selling a product every 3 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualize and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website-

