Al-Khaleej Diwan Workshops Kick Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The four-day "al-khaeej diwan" workshops kicked started on Friday -- an activity coinciding with the Gulf Cup tournament.

The activity is co-organized by the Public Authority for Youth and the non-profiting "Harvard diwan" institution.

The authority acting director general, Abdullah Al-Adwani, said in a statement on behalf the of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, affirmed that the gathering "focuses on culture, arts, tasks by the youth who constitute a soft power."

Up to 120 lecturers from Gulf States will address the event, he said.

Meanwhile, Saad Al-Tami, the executive manager of the "diwan" said the activity brings together the GCC citizens under the umbrella of dialogue and cooperation thus depicting the Gulf unity patriotism."

The 'Harvard diwan" groups experts, academics, decision makers and students from various Arab countries to discuss vital issues in the political and cultural realms, Tami said. (end)

