Kuwait Information Minister Receives Qatari Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Friday at Kuwait International Airport the Qatari Minister of and Youth Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who is visiting the country to attend inauguration of the Gulf Cup on Saturday.

Minister Al-Mutairi, also the Chairman of the tournament steering committee, welcomed in a statement the Qatari minister noting that such sports events are an opportunity to interact with the brothers and seek to promote youth and sports tasks. (end)

