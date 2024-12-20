عربي


Kuwait Information Minister Receives Qatari Official


12/20/2024 3:02:59 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Minister of Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi received on Friday at Kuwait International Airport the Qatari Minister of Sport and Youth sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who is visiting the country to attend inauguration of the Gulf Cup tournament on Saturday.
Minister Al-Mutairi, also the Chairman of the tournament steering committee, welcomed in a statement the Qatari minister noting that such sports events are an opportunity to interact with the brothers and seek to promote youth and sports tasks. (end)
