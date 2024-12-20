Introducing Smart HEAD System TM By Bio Sensing Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wearable Device for Real-Time Head Biometrics

A quarter-sized sensor will allow for tracking head biometrics in real-time, enhancing sports safety for and professionals.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado Springs company Bio Sensing Technologies has announced a new quarter-sized device that can track head temperature, rotation, and impact velocity – some of the most critical aspects related to the brain.

Science and have come a long way. Exploring Mars and developing quantum computing chips to name a few. But with all the technical advancements that have been made, there is still much to learn about the human body.

One specific area that is worthy of attention is the brain.

With athletes performing at their highest levels and fastest speeds in history, there hasn't been a way to monitor head biometrics... until now.

Using Bio Sensing Technologies' Smart HEAD SystemTM, coaches, medical professionals & parents can now view detailed analytics of athletes and active-duty military personnel in real-time.

The lightweight sensor they have developed is small enough to fit inside headgear or helmets without being perceived. It sends data to the linked handheld device using Bluetooth technology so people can see instant biometric data via the cloud app.

Physical therapists and neurologists can receive precise recordings and technical data to help their patients make better health decisions.

The brain is extremely important & Smart HEAD System TM was designed to further understand how best to protect it.

Sports teams and performance athletes can take their game to the next level with head biometric technology, allowing them to have the corner on their competition.

Initial reports from preliminary testing have stirred up a lot of interest in how this can change the sports technology world.

With over 90 million helmets in use and an estimated 4 million concussions occurring each year in the United States alone, the Smart HEAD System TM is designed to help better understand head biometrics & how to take care of the brain.

The launch of the Smart HEAD SystemTM allows for data-driven biometrics, where previously coaches, players, and physicians could only make guesses. This innovation is intended to help the way sports are played and athletes perform.

Through real-time, accurate data on head biometrics, safety can be monitored and improved across various sports and industries. Now, Bio Sensing Technologies can provide critical insights for athletes, coaches, medical professionals, and parents.

“Bio Sensing Technologies, LLC is proud to introduce the Smart HEAD System TM, a product that represents forward motion in monitoring and understanding head impacts,” says the Program Management team of Bio Sensing Technologies.“This system will play a crucial role in collecting head biometrics by providing valuable, real-time insights to the individuals who need them most.”

Learn more about the Smart HEAD System TM at bio-sensingtechnologies .

