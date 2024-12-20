How Deep Will Crypto Dive?
Market Picture
The crypto market continues to retreat, having lost 4.4% to $3.36 trillion in the last 24 hours and already over 11% from the all-time peak of $3.79 trillion set on Tuesday. While the sell-off in stock markets has slowed, cryptocurrencies are maintaining or even picking up the pace of the decline. This return to early December levels is reminiscent of the rally locking in from November or all the growth of 2024. In the former case, the sell-off could pause in the $3.2 trillion area (-5% from current levels), while in the latter case, the sell-off could pause in the territory below $3 trillion with potential above 12.5%. Despite the threat of a deeper correction, we remain positive on the outlook for the year ahead.
