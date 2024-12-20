Qatar Welcomes UN General Assembly's Adoption Of Resolution Referring UNRWA Ban To International Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the adoption of a by the United Nations General Assembly requesting the International Court of Justice to issue a advisory opinion on the accusations by Israeli authorities against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) of terrorism, and their decisions to ban the Agency's operations in the occupied territories.

In a statement today, the of Foreign Affairs considered the adoption of the resolution, with a majority of 137 votes, as a reflection of the broad international rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities' decisions to ban UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's warning that banning UNRWA's activities will lead to severe humanitarian and political consequences, particularly depriving millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria of its essential services, in addition to terminating the Palestinian refugee issue and their right to return to their homes and lands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for UNRWA, stemming from its steadfast position in backing the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.