Announcement From Eimskip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today Samskip referred the decision of Reykjavik District Court from 11 December 2024 to Landsrettur Appeal Court. The District Court decided to dismiss the case which Samskip initiated against the Company and its CEO last April, claiming recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount, for alleged wrongful and negligent actions in connection with the settlement which Eimskip made with the Icelandic Competition Authority in year 2021.

MENAFN20122024004107003653ID1109017240