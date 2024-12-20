Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/20/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Canacol Ltd. : Provided the following update concerning its ongoing exploration and development programs. Pibe-1 Exploration Well (VIM-21 Exploration and Exploitation Contract 100% Operated Interest). The Pibe-1 exploration well was spud on November 23, 2024, and reached a total depth of 11,000 feet measured depth (“ft MD”). The well is located approximately 4 kilometers to the north of the recent Chontaduro-1 discovery. The well encountered 1,044 feet true vertical depth (“ft TVD”) of gross column within the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir. Canacol Energy Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.21 at $3.71.



