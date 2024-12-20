Stocks In Play

Date
12/20/2024 10:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/20/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Canacol energy Ltd. : Provided the following update concerning its ongoing exploration and development drilling programs. Pibe-1 Exploration Well (VIM-21 Exploration and Exploitation Contract 100% Operated Interest). The Pibe-1 exploration well was spud on November 23, 2024, and reached a total depth of 11,000 feet measured depth (“ft MD”). The well is located approximately 4 kilometers to the north of the recent Chontaduro-1 discovery. The well encountered 1,044 feet true vertical depth (“ft TVD”) of gross gas column within the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir. Canacol Energy Ltd.
shares T are trading up $0.21 at $3.71.
MENAFN20122024000212011056ID1109017112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.