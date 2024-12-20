Tank Operation: The End Of A High-Profile TTP Leader

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a successful intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in the Tank district on the night of December 17-18, seven militants, including a highly sought-after TTP leader, were neutralized.

According to security sources, the deceased leader, identified as Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taaha Swati, was a prominent figure in the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Swati joined the group in 2010 and served as a key member of its council. He was closely associated with former TTP chief Mufti Fazlullah and Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim.

During the operation, one militant attempted to evade capture by holding two children hostage in a house. He disguised himself in women's clothing and tried to use the children as human shields in a bid to escape. Security forces, however, acted swiftly, rescuing the children unharmed and eliminating the militant.

Residents expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for ensuring the safe rescue of the children and commended their efforts. Security forces also seized a vehicle loaded with explosives, which was believed to be intended for a major terrorist attack.

Sources revealed that the operation highlights the growing nexus between militants and the Afghan Taliban, a collaboration that poses a grave threat to regional and global peace. Despite Pakistan repeatedly sharing credible evidence with the Afghan interim government regarding this alliance, no concrete action has been taken.

The operation is seen as a significant blow to the TTP and a step toward ensuring the safety and security of the region.