Rock City Outfitters Relocates Operations To Maumelle/North Little Rock

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conway Retail Store Closing in Early January 2025

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rock City Outfitters, a family-owned screen-printing business serving Arkansas since 2008, is excited to announce a major change as we ring in the New Year. Our operations will be relocating to a new facility in Maumelle/North Little Rock, marking a significant shift in our focus and strategy.While this move means we will be closing our beloved Conway retail store, we're thrilled about the opportunities this transition brings. Over the years, our presence and custom screen-printing services for Arkansas businesses, schools, and churches have grown tremendously. This growth has inspired us to channel our resources and energy into expanding our e-commerce platforms and enhancing our custom printing services for the local community.After much thoughtful consideration, my wife and I have made the decision to move our family business back to our hometown of Maumelle. By transitioning to a production and fulfillment space, we'll have the flexibility to focus on what matters most-spending precious time with our three kids as they grow up. This new chapter allows us to strike a better balance between our personal and professional lives while continuing to provide high-quality products and services.We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support we've received during our time in downtown Conway. Your loyalty has made this journey possible, and we're deeply thankful for your part in our success.Our Conway retail store will close around January 4, 2024. Until then, we invite you to visit us for some amazing deals on products and retail fixtures. As we transition, we'll keep you updated through our website, social media, and email newsletters about new product offerings and exciting changes.Stay connected by signing up for our Email Newsletter, where you'll find great deals and all things Arkansas. You can always reach us at ..., message us through our social channels, or call us at 501-454-7712.Thank you for making this new chapter possible. We're looking forward to continuing to serve you from our new home base in Maumelle/North Little Rock.

Ryan Ritchie

Rock City Outfitters

+1 501-454-7712

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.