Date Of Kellogg's Visit To Ukraine Confirmed MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv aims to convey to Keith Kellogg, the prospective Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia from Donald Trump's team, crucial information to consider when shaping strategies for achieving a just peace.
This was stated by Spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Heorhii Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We (the MFA) are involved in preparing Special Envoy Keith Kellogg's visit to Ukraine. A preliminary date for this visit has been set. I will not disclose the date for security reasons, but I can confirm that we are expecting General Kellogg in Ukraine,” he said.
The MFA spokesperson noted that Kyiv would welcome Keith Kellogg and engage in discussions with him to ensure that the Ukrainian perspective is effectively communicated and considered in the development of pathways to achieving a just peace by Donald Trump's new team.
As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Keith Kellogg would visit Ukraine in early January.
Earlier, the candidate for the role of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia in Donald Trump's team expressed the view that it is a“good moment” to come together, suggesting that both sides may now be ready for negotiations.
