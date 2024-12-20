Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Regional Security Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On December 20, the of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation from the Turkish Land Forces Command led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ, who was visiting the country, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The noted that the meeting took place at the Ministry's headquarters, where Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the historical development of joint military history between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which dates back to ancient times, the Defense Minister emphasized that thanks to the personal friendship between the leaders of the two brotherly countries, military cooperation has further developed in modern times, reaching the level of strategic alliance.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ shared his positive impressions of the meetings held during his visit with the Defense Minister.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual exchange of experiences, joint exercises, and bilateral visits to further expand military cooperation between the two countries was highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, there was an extensive exchange of views on regional security, the current state of military relations, and other issues of mutual interest.