Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Regional Security Issues
Date
12/20/2024 9:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On December 20, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation
from the Turkish Land Forces Command led by Lieutenant General
Tuncay Altuğ, who was visiting the country,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The Ministry noted that the meeting took place at the Ministry's
headquarters, where Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the
guests and expressed his pleasure at seeing them in Azerbaijan.
Speaking about the historical development of joint military
history between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which dates back to ancient
times, the Defense Minister emphasized that thanks to the personal
friendship between the leaders of the two brotherly countries,
military cooperation has further developed in modern times,
reaching the level of strategic alliance.
Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Lieutenant
General Tuncay Altuğ shared his positive impressions of the
meetings held during his visit with the Defense Minister.
During the meeting, the importance of mutual exchange of
experiences, joint exercises, and bilateral visits to further
expand military cooperation between the two countries was
highlighted.
At the end of the meeting, there was an extensive exchange of
views on regional security, the current state of military
relations, and other issues of mutual interest.
