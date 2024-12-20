North Bay Resources Announces Arrival Of 42 Tons Gold Ore At Bishop Gold Mill, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BISHOP, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ North Bay ”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce arrival, yesterday, of 42 tons of ore from its Fran Project, British Columbia at its Bishop Gold Mill, California. This brings total stockpiles of gold ore to 62 tons inclusive of a September ore shipment. The most recent independently reported head grade is 0.91 ounces per ton gold. An additional shipment of 21 tons is expected to arrive today with ongoing shipments to follow.

Fran Gold Project

The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold's 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson

CEO

...

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

Facebook: North Bay Resources Inc | Facebook

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.