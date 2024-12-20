Sappers Come Under Russian Fire In Pokrovsk District
Date
12/20/2024 8:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, sappers of the State Emergency Service came under Russian fire, shrapnel damaged a car.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .
“Today, during the inspection of the territory by a pyrotechnic team in the Pokrovsk district, there was an enemy shelling of the demining site. Shrapnel damaged a sapper's vehicle,” the statement reads.
The personnel were not injured and are now at a safe distance from the affected area.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops struck 3,048 times in Donetsk region over the past day, December 19, damaging 50 civilian objects, including 31 residential buildings.
Photo: SES
