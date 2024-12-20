Lithuanian Ministerial Delegation Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Lithuanian ministerial delegation, led by newly appointed Prime Gintautas Paluckas, has arrived in Kyiv for intergovernmental consultations with Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"We are beginning intergovernmental consultations with our Lithuanian colleagues. Today, a delegation of ministers led by Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas arrived in Kyiv. We have a full agenda to discuss, including European defense and security, Ukraine's EU and membership aspirations, the recovery program, strengthening sanctions against Russia and confiscating frozen Russian assets, and deepening our economic and trade cooperation," Shmyhal said.

On December 4, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree on the composition of the new government.

On November 21, Lithuania's Seimas approved the appointment of Social Democrat Gintautas Paluckas as Prime Minister.

The coalition includes three parties: the Social Democratic Party, Homeland Union, and Dawn of Nemunas.

