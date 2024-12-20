Role Of Education In Eradicating Illiteracy Stressed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Edukening by Qatar Hadia, the alumni association of Kerala-based Darul Huda Islamic University, highlighted the need to disseminate literacy and eradicate illiteracy.

Organised in co-operation with the Doha Instiute for Studies' (DI) and International Relations Programme, the conference was on the title 'Role of Educational Movements In Illiteracy Eradication Policy'.

The conference, held at DI, heralded the upcoming ruby jubilee celebrations of Darul Huda. DI president and provost Dr Abdel Wahab El Affendi inaugurated. Darul Huda vice chancellor Dr Bahaudheen Mohamed Nadwi delivered the presidential address. He underlined the role of educational institutions in India in providing education for all while ensuring social empowerment.

Darul Huda registrar Dr Rafeeq Ali Hudawi presented a paper on 'Empowering Societies Through Education: The Case of Darul Huda Movement'.

DI's assistant professor of Politics and International Relations Programme at School of Social Sciences and Humanities Dr Abdelkarim Amengay presented a paper on 'Experience of Alphabetisation from Arab World' while noted research scholar Dr Mohamed Hudawi Madappally presented a paper on 'Post-intellectualism in pan-Indian context: Unveiling a grounded Darul Huda Movement'.

The event also featured a panel discussion. Abdul Malik Hudawi, Nyzam Hudawi, Dr Bahaudheen Hudawi and Faizal Niyaz Hudawi were present. The Feeder Conference by Qatar Hadia was earlier held at Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex at West Bay, as a curtain-raiser of Darul Huda ruby jubilee celebrations.

Dr Bahaudheen Mohamed Nadwi, Jassim Salem al-Ansari, Safari Group director and general manager Zainul Abideen, Dr Rafeeq Ali Hudawi and Abdul Majeed Hudawi attended.

