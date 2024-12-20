IIS Students Shine In Kung Fu Contest

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A group of Ideal Indian School (IIS) students excelled in the Umai Inter-Club Kung fu Competition. Rana Fathima (VIII-J) - received three medals: - Taolu (Kung fu movements), silver - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting), silver - Taolu (group movements); Muhammed Rayan Noufal (V-E) - received two medals: - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting), silver - Taolu (group movements); Ramin Omar (III-A) received two medals: Bronze - Taolu (Kung fu movements), silver - Taolu (group movements); Abdulla Riswan Manshad (IV) - Gold - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting); Muhammad Reyyan Manshad (V- E) - Gold - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting); Hayyaan Mohammad Shaino (V-D) - Gold - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting); Aizen Abdulla (III-A) - Gold - Sanda (Kung fu, Wushu fighting). Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb and the heads of sections congratulated the students.

