Ganzhou Leverages Cultural Resources To Boost Tourism Economy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GANZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 10 to 12, the "Red Heritage Tour to Ganzhou" 2024 tour event, organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ganzhou Municipal Committee, was held in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Thirty-four journalists and renowned social media influencers visited cities such as Xingguo, Shicheng, and Ruijin in Ganzhou, to gain a firsthand understanding of the city's efforts in cultural preservation and development.

The media group also visited vegetable greenhouses and educational bases to learn about local rural industry development and tried local cuisine from southern Jiangxi.

In recent years, these rich cultural resources have become a crucial driver for the development of Ganzhou's tourism economy. Tourists not only visit historical sites but also enjoy performances that bring cultural stories to life. The diverse activities have attracted visitors from across China and even from around the world.

Through the protection and utilization of cultural resources, Ganzhou has not only boosted its tourism industry but also increased local residents' incomes. Looking ahead, Ganzhou plans to launch a series of initiatives to create more cultural tourism products that attract younger generations, and further enhance the city's tourism appeal.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Ganzhou Municipal Committee

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558