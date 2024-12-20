Egypt, Türkiye To Intensify Coordination, Consultation On Regional Crises

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 20 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed here yesterday, to intensify coordination and consultation on regional crises, to ensure restoring peace and security in the Middle East.

During a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation, both sides condemned the Israeli regime's violations of Syrian territories, and urged an immediate cessation of these violations, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi stressed the necessity to maintain Syria's unity, independence and territorial integrity, the statement said.

He called for starting a Syrian political process, that includes all segments of society and its forces to achieve national reconciliation and ensure success of the transition process, the statement said.

For his part, Erdogan thanked Egypt for its efforts in mediating an agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges, concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict, and in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement said.

He said, he agrees with Sisi that establishing an independent Palestinian state is the basic guarantee to restore regional peace and stability.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Libya, Sudan and Somalia, according to the statement.– NNN-MENA

