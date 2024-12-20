General Staff Reports 191 Combat Clashes Along Frontline, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 19, a total of 191 combat clashes occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and the Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information comes from a statement by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on regarding the situation at 8:00 on Friday, December 20.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched three missile strikes using four missiles, carried out 65 dropping 112 guided aerial bombs, and conducted approximately 5,000 shelling attacks, including 162 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Additionally, 2,234 kamikaze drones were deployed.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas including Oleksandrivka, Tsupivka, Mali Prokhody, Vesele, Udy, Lozova, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiya, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, the Serebrianskyi forest, Viroliubivka, Kramatorsk, Serebrianka, Siversk, Rezynivka, Fedorivka, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Vodianske, Novosilka, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Stepnohirsk, and Lobkove.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck nine clusters of enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery units at firing positions, two command posts, and two other significant Russian targets.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but actively used aviation.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were 10 Russian attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 17 times, attempting to breach defenses near Tverdokhlibove, Zelenyi Hai, Terny, and the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhniokamianske, with nine attacks repelled. Aviation was actively used.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders launched one attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , there were 12 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 32 Russian assaults towards settlements such as Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Solone, Novyi Trud, Zelene, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks. The enemy's main focus was advancing near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Andriivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy launched 23 assaults in areas such as Uspenivka, Kostiantynopilske, Blahodatne, Neskuchne, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian troops made one assault on Defense Forces' positions near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsk sector , four enemy offensive actions were successfully repelled.

In the Huliaipole sector , no active operations by Russian forces were reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , No signs of enemy assault group formation were detected.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk region . Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted six airstrikes, dropping seven Kguided aerial bombs and firing 472 shells. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 enemy assault attempts.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 20, 2024, amount to approximately 770,420 personnel, including 2,200 over the past day alone.