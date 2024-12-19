Transforming GCC Airport Retail: Abra’s Role in a Thriving Sector

(MENAFN- Atteline) * UAE airport retail sales expected to reach $161.6 billion by 2028

Dubai, UAE – 19th December 2024: Abra, a leader in luxury retail fit-outs in the UAE and the MENA region, cites that the GCC’s airport retail sector is experiencing unprecedented expansion, fuelled by increasing passenger traffic, growing tourism, and significant investments in airport infrastructure. The UAE and KSA are at the forefront of this boom, with retail sales expected to reach $161.4 billion and $139.1 billion, respectively, by 2028.1



Against this backdrop, Abra is strategically positioned to capitalise on these opportunities and transform airport retail into iconic luxury destinations2, supported by its advanced solutions and unparalleled craftsmanship. Abra has completed over 200 projects over the last 3 years at 21 airport destinations, specialising in fragrance, beauty, confectionery, liquor, and fashion categories. It navigates unique challenges such as security regulations, material specifications, and health & safety requirements to deliver world-class luxury retail environments that balance aesthetics with operational efficiency.



The flourishing tourism industry in the GCC region, which boosts footfall in airports and other duty-free zones, is propelling the market growth forecasted at 9.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2024 to 2032. This offers a unique opportunity for Abra to be at the forefront of this evolution. Dubai’s aviation sector, a key economic pillar, is projected to contribute 2% to the emirate’s GDP by 2030, a significant increase from 27% in 2023. The construction of the new $35 billion passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is a cornerstone of this growth, forecasted to add $3 billion in annual retail sales3. This robust trajectory underscores Dubai's commitment to enhancing its status as a global aviation hub, backed by significant investments in infrastructure and innovation.



“As airports transform into vibrant retail destinations, they are becoming global stages for luxury retail. In the GCC, this trend is particularly pronounced, with airports integrating expansive retail spaces that rival traditional shopping malls. For instance, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is on track to handle a record 91.8 million passengers in 2024, an 8% increase from the previous year, reflecting the region’s robust aviation growth.4” said Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Abra. “This evident trend in GCC airports and others has positioned them as global leaders in offering unparalleled luxury retail experiences, from opulent boutiques to a fully immersive brand experience, ensuring each traveller’s visit is a truly memorable one.”



Abra plays a vital role in this evolution, having redefined airport retail spaces at major airports across 21 countries spanning across Europe, Asia and Africa; including the UAE, KSA, Turkey, India and Egypt. Their extensive portfolio spans multiple retail categories, including fragrance, beauty, confectionery, and fashion, where stringent security regulations, material specifications, and health and safety considerations come into play. Creating these experiential retail environments that balance aesthetics with operational efficiency ensures that global luxury brands connect with travellers at every touchpoint. Airports today are no longer mere transit hubs, they are lifestyle destinations, offering a sophisticated mix of luxury retail, dining, and entertainment. The global airport retailing market is expected to reach USD 90.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 56



Abra’s bespoke fit-outs cater to the demands of high-traffic environments, balancing functionality with luxury to elevate brand presence in the unique airport retail context. Each project reflects the meticulous attention to detail, innovative designs, and high-quality craftsmanship. Their work creates spaces that captivate travellers, elevate brands, and redefine the travel experience. By blending artistry with innovation, Abra cements its position as the Da Vinci of luxury retail fit-outs, transforming spaces that leave an indelible mark on travellers and brands alike.



About Abra:



Abra is a regional leader in luxury retail fit-outs. Launched in 1992, the UAE-based company specialises in the design, project management, and production of bespoke retail environments across local markets and travel retail sectors in the Middle East and Africa. Abra expanded into KSA in 2023 with a base in Riyadh to cater to the dynamic luxury retail fit-out segment. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and seamless service, Abra offers end-to-end solutions, including complete in-house production along with prototyping, installation, logistics, and after-sales support.



Operating from a state-of-the-art 150,000 sq. ft. facility and a skilled workforce of over 350 professionals, Abra expertly handles a diverse range of materials—wood, acrylic, metal, glass, and paint—ensuring complete control over timelines, cost, and quality. Certified to ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health & Safety) standards, the company integrates sustainability and energy-efficient practices throughout its projects. With over three decades of experience, Abra, headquartered in Dubai, is renowned for delivering with precision and reliability. The company continues to redefine luxury retail spaces, while setting new industry benchmarks.



