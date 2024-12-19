Can New Missiles Save LCS, US Navy's Most Controversial Warship?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) New missile systems boost the US Navy's troubled Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program's firepower, but questions remain about whether upgrades can redeem its costly, embattled legacy.

This month, USNI News reported that US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced significant upgrades to the LCS fleet during the Naval Institute's Defense Forum in Washington, DC.

According to USNI News, the enhancements include installing the Mk 70 Payload Delivery System (PDS) and containerized Mk 41 vertical launching systems, enabling the LCS to launch larger missiles such as the SM-6 and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile. The report says these upgrades aim to bolster the LCS's maritime strike capabilities, addressing previous criticisms of the -class's limited firepower.

The report says the Freedom-class USS Beloit (LCS-29) and USS Nantucket (LCS-27) are among the first to receive these systems. It notes that the USS Nantucket showcased the Mk 70 PDS during its recent commissioning.

USNI News mentions the initiative is part of the Over-the-Horizon Weapons System upgrade, which seeks to enhance the US Navy's operational flexibility and technical advantage, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

As stated in the report, Del Toro emphasized the strategic importance of these upgrades, noting their potential to significantly enhance US naval capabilities globally, including in the Persian Gulf and the Pacific. The report mentions that this move reflects the US Navy's ongoing efforts to modernize its fleet and maintain a competitive edge over adversaries.

The LCS was designed to address the US Navy's“green water” capability gap, reflecting a change in naval design philosophy from mission-specific ships to a multi-function platform. However, the program has a troubled history, marred by multiple issues since the first vessel, USS Freedom (LCS-1), was commissioned in 2008.

In a November 2024 article for The National Interest (TNI), Christian Orr mentions that the LCS program has faced significant criticism due to high costs, maintenance dependencies, and limited survivability.