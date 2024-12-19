Copper Prices Dip As Economic Signals Shift: What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 19, 2024, copper prices dropped to $4.0845 per pound, marking a 1.76% decline in a single day. This shift reflects broader economic trends that could impact various industries reliant on this essential metal.



The Reserve 's recent announcements have stirred the market. The central hinted at fewer interest rate cuts than previously expected for 2025.



This change has led to rising yields and a stronger U.S. dollar, both of which typically exert downward pressure on commodity prices like copper.



China's economic performance is also crucial in understanding today's price movement. As the largest consumer of copper, any sign of weakness in China can ripple through global markets.



Recent reports show a slowdown in retail sales and ongoing struggles in the property sector. New home prices have now declined for 17 months straight, raising concerns about future demand for copper.





Copper Market Analysis

Market sentiment is cautious, with traders wary of U.S.-China trade relations and potential tariffs on Chinese goods. These uncertainties contribute to price fluctuations and affect overall market confidence.



From a technical standpoint, copper is approaching critical support levels. Today's low of $4.07 is close to this threshold, and analysts warn that breaking below it could lead to further declines.



Resistance remains at $4.10, where previous highs were established. Market makers are divided on future price movements. One trader noted that the Fed's comments have shifted expectations significantly.



They emphasized the need for clarity on China's recovery to foster any bullish momentum. Recent trends in copper -related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) highlight investor behavior amidst these shifts.



Outflows from these funds have increased as investors seek safer assets during uncertain times. However, some funds still see inflows as investors position themselves for potential long-term gains.

