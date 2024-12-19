Cody Two Bears Elevated To CEO Of Indigenized Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Promotion of Visionary Leader Signals New Era in Advocacy and Implementation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenized Energy, a Native-led capacity-building organization that works directly with Tribes to build sustainable solar energy systems has promoted Cody Two Bears to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This marks a strategic move from a shared leadership structure, underscoring the organization's dedication to Native American leadership and expertise.

Leadership Change Ushers in a New Era of Advocacy and Empowerment for Tribal Communities

Cody Two Bears is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Indigenized Energy, an organization that helps Tribes develop long-term energy plans that will enable just transitions to renewable energy. His work centers on the collaboration of Western science with Indigenous traditional knowledge.

Two Bears' leadership is seen as critical during a period of challenges in the renewable energy industry including policy uncertainty, high initial costs, lack of infrastructure, and a lack of funding and support for Native communities. Founding board member and Executive Director of Red Cloud Renewable Chief Henry Red Cloud said, "Cody's vision aligns with Indigenized Energy's foundational principle of promoting self-determination through sustainable energy solutions. He is the right leader at the right time."

A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cody Two Bears

has been a leading advocate for energy justice and Indigenous rights for over a decade. After the #NoDAPL protests, he spearheaded the development of North Dakota's largest solar farm on the Standing Rock Reservation, providing affordable renewable energy while demonstrating that it is possible for Tribes to move beyond fossil fuels. As CEO of Indigenized Energy, Two Bears plans to strengthen partnerships, tailor energy solutions for Tribal needs, and advance energy independence.

The Standing Rock Reservation, where Two Bears was raised, is located in one of the most economically challenged areas in the country, with notably high energy costs. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed heartfelt appreciation for the trust and encouragement he has received, saying, "I am deeply humbled and honored.

Never in my life could I have imagined that a kid from Cannonball, North Dakota would be where I am today. I stand here because of the unconditional support and trust of Tribal nations, my co-workers, and my family. Without their support the work we do would not be possible."

Indigenized Energy gained considerable attention earlier this year when the EPA awarded the Tribal Renewable Energy Coalition $135.5 in Solar for All funding with the MHA Nation-Three Affiliated Tribes as lead recipient and Indigenized Energy as program manager. This funding is expected to bring new economic opportunities to 14 Tribal communities across five states.



About Indigenized Energy

With a mission focused on developing innovative and practical energy solutions, Indigenized Energy endeavors to support tribal autonomy, economic development, and environmental stewardship through clean energy initiatives. Indigenized Energy is registered as a charitable corporation in North Dakota and is a fiscally sponsored project of Mission Edge San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in San Diego. Our Federal Tax ID # 27-2938491.

