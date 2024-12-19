Interlink Electronics Announces Acquisition Of Conductive Transfers Limited

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, (Nasdaq: ), a leading provider of sensor and printed solutions, is pleased to announce the of the businesses of UK-based Conductive Transfers Limited ("CT") and its affiliate, Global Print Solutions Limited ("GPS").

In addition to valuable printing equipment, Interlink is acquiring CT's and GPS's innovative patented processes for the integration of electronics with textiles, resulting in functional e-textiles and wearable technology. CT and boast a successful track record with their award-winning patented technologies, serving customers across various sectors, including apparel, healthcare, medical, and automotive. Their product offerings include heaters for clothing and personal protective equipment, as well as Functional Electrical Stimulation electrodes designed for the rehabilitation of stroke patients. Products in development include sensors for pressure, temperature, humidity, and moisture, which can be used in hospital beds, diapers, and femtech applications. Additionally, they are involved in exciting projects within the automotive industry that utilize their proprietary pressure sensors and efficient ElastaTherm® heaters. Every stage of development, from prototype to production, is managed from a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot facility located near Sheffield, UK.

"We are excited to be part of the Interlink organization, which provides us with the resources to significantly expand our customer base worldwide," stated Paul Brook, co-founder of CT and GPS.

"The acquisition of CT's and GPS's businesses fits perfectly with our strategy to enhance our offerings and capabilities in the realm of sensors and printed electronics," said Steven Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics. He further emphasized that "the opportunities in wearables and smart textiles represent a high-growth market."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting nearly 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our blue-chip customers benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets including industrial, medical, consumer, and automotive. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs ( ).

Forward Looking Statements

