Venugopal Slams BJP For Filing FIR Against Rahul Over Parliament Scuffle

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after some of its MPs led by Anurag Thakur submitted a complaint with the against the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with the scuffle on the Parliament premises during which two BJP MPs sustained injuries.

Terming the move by the BJP a diversionary tactic, Venugopal wrote on social X: "The FIR against @RahulGandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister."

"A case against him for defending Babasaheb's legacy is a badge of honour. And in any case, Rahul Ji is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP's political vendetta and this latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime."

The senior Congress leader also added: "At the same time, why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?"

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur, along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, on Thursday submitted an attempt to murder police complaint against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly pushing and injuring BJP MPs on the Parliament premises.

The complaint was filed at Sansad Marg police station under penal provisions related to criminal intimidation, endangering human life due to negligence, voluntarily causing hurt, use of criminal force, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351.

The incident, causing injury to BJP MPs, followed a heated confrontation on the Parliament premises during a protest by Opposition MPs alleging disrespect towards B.R. Ambedkar.

"Today, we have filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for assault and provocation where we have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament House, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully, and Rahul Gandhi pushed them and injured them, due to which two BJP MPs are hospitalised," Anurag Thakur said.

Calling it a "very unfortunate incident”, Thakur said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a habit of violating law, and“arrogant” Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of irresponsible behaviour, Thakur said: "The Congress has repeatedly insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress and other allies have been protesting every day but when BJP MPs tried to hold a protest today, Rahul Gandhi and his MPs forcibly marched towards the protestors, injuring two of them.

"Mukesh Rajput fell on his head in that push, Pratap Chandra Sarangi was also injured on the head due to the action of Rahul Gandhi, who used force and did not follow the path suggested to him by security personnel to avoid a physical confrontation," Thakur said.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the well-being of two BJP MPs injured during the commotion at the Parliament entrance.

PM Modi personally called up BJP MPs Sarangi and Rajput to inquire about their health after they sustained injuries. He also assured them of full support.