Russian Fuel Tankers Burned In Novosibirsk Ukraine's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, members of the resistance set fire to several tankers located on the grounds of a military facility.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"On the premises of a military base in the city of Novosibirsk, in the aggressor state of Russia, the resistance movement opposing destroyed several fuel tankers through arson," the Defense Intelligence stated.

As previously reported, last week, a military facility in Novosibirsk belonging to a company supporting strategically significant Russian enterprises and infrastructure, was also reported to have been destroyed by fire.