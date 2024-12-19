Russian Fuel Tankers Burned In Novosibirsk Ukraine's Intel
12/19/2024 3:09:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, members of the resistance set fire to several fuel tankers located on the grounds of a military facility.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
"On the premises of a military base in the city of Novosibirsk, in the aggressor state of Russia, the resistance movement opposing Putin Regime destroyed several fuel tankers through arson," the Defense Intelligence stated.
Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian train carrying fuel
, damage railway line from Crimea
- sources
As previously reported, last week, a military facility in Novosibirsk belonging to a company supporting strategically significant Russian enterprises and infrastructure, was also reported to have been destroyed by fire.
