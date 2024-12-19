Summit In Brussels On Supporting Ukraine, For Position On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- An EU summit is taking place in Brussels on Thursday with the agenda focusing on enhancing European support for Ukraine and discussing a unified European stance on developments in Syria.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the summit aims to explore ways to provide further support to Ukraine. She stated in a press briefing before the summit that pushing for negotiations too early would mean a "bad deal for Ukraine," stressing that "all other actors in the world are watching closely how we act on this issue so we must demonstrate strength."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU senior officials in Brussels before the summit, said that only the unity between the United States and Europe could save Ukraine.

Zelensky stated at the beginning of the summit: EEspecially from the beginning of next year, we urgently need the unity between the United States and the European Union," adding, "We need this unity to achieve peace, and I believe that only the US and Europe together can truly stop (the Russian President Vladimir) Putin and save Ukraine."

On another front, European leaders are also discussing the Syrian issue, focusing on crafting a common position regarding the ongoing transformations in this country.

The EU has announced its readiness to increase support for Syria and sent an envoy to Damascus, but it set several conditions that the new authorities must adhere to, including protecting minorities and rejecting extremism.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Wednesday that the EU must consider lifting sanctions on Syria "in the upcoming phase." (end)

