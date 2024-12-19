Interactive Brokers Enhances Web-Based Trading Experience For Financial Advisors Globally

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, has introduced significant enhancements to its web-based Advisor Portal , bringing advanced trading and portfolio management tools to advisors worldwide. These updates streamline client account management and trading by integrating powerful features from the company's flagship desktop into its web-based offering.

The latest enhancements include tools like Portfolio View, Allocation, Rebalance, and Tax Loss Harvesting, all designed to help advisors optimize client portfolios efficiently. Additionally, US-based advisors can now access the AI Commentary Generator, a cutting-edge generative AI tool that simplifies the creation of custom portfolio performance reports and market commentary.

“Our web-based Advisor Portal is now more powerful than ever, offering advisors the same robust trading and portfolio management experience they've come to expect from our desktop platform,” said Steve Sanders, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development.“With tools like the AI-powered Commentary Generator, we're empowering advisors to save time, deliver value, and focus on what matters most: their clients.”

Advisor Portal gives financial advisors web-based access to Interactive Brokers' technology and other resources at no charge, including: PortfolioAnalyst® , a client relationship management (CRM) dashboard, activity statements, QuickTrade, Investors' Marketplace and more. The latest enhancements bring industry-leading trading tools from its Trader Workstation desktop platform to the web-based portal:

Portfolio View provides an overview of client account performance, giving advisors the ability to drill down by individual positions or accounts. Advisors can choose to view values in the native currency of the security or account, or in their own master base currency.

Allocation Order allows a single stock order to be distributed across multiple accounts. Advisors can choose to customize the allocation themselves or can use one of 14 allocation algorithms.

With Rebalance , advisors can adjust multiple positions across multiple accounts using target allocation percentages.

Models enable advisors to manage different portfolio strategies and invest accounts in them in a scalable way. Advisors create their investment models, define their target positions and the tool generates orders to align selected client accounts to the target positions. Positions can be adjusted at any time and the model rebalance tool can realign client allocations as needed.

Tax Loss Harvesting scans advisors' client accounts for harvesting opportunities, in accordance with US tax laws. Advisors can search for losses at the entire position level, lot level, and within short- or long-term capital losses.

Introducing the AI Commentary Generator

US-based financial advisors can easily create custom portfolio performance reports and market commentary using the AI Commentary Generator, a new generative AI-enabled tool available through the Advisor Portal. The AI Commentary Generator is integrated with PortfolioAnalyst reporting and is designed to help – not replace – advisors with client portfolio performance reporting, market updates and ticker-specific news.

By combing through dozens of sources and citing them for the advisor's convenience, the AI Commentary Generator conducts research in seconds that would otherwise take hours to complete.

The AI Commentary Generator provides four sections of content:

Portfolio Summary identifies and describes the performance of the five best performing holdings, five worst performing holdings, and five highest concentrated holdings in the selected account.

Portfolio News and Trends searches for, and summarizes, publicly available information for news relating to the holdings identified in Portfolio Summary.

Macro Update summarizes content from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book as well as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting notes.

Economic and Market Outlook searches publicly available information for all market news and provides a summary.

Interactive Brokers' free portfolio management offering, PortfolioAnalyst, offers a unified and holistic view of client accounts plus an extensive selection of reporting and analytics content. It enables advisors to consolidate their clients' finances from over 15,000 financial institutions, assess client portfolios and simplify investment decision-making.

“We're excited about our clients' early response to the AI Commentary Generator in the US and look forward to rolling it out to advisors worldwide,” said Sanders.“Interactive Brokers is always looking for new ways to apply innovation and automation to help advisors everywhere be more efficient and more engaged with their clients.”

The AI Commentary Generator is only available to US-based financial advisors.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

